Bernard R. Anderson, 47

Bernard Robert “Bernie” Anderson, 47, of Quincy (OFD), passed away after a valiant battle with glioblastoma surrounded by his loving wife, family, friends, music and laughter on Thursday, July 15, 2021.

Bernie was born on July 19, 1973 in Boston to Linda (Osborne) of Quincy and the late Paul Anderson. Beloved husband and best friend of Marianne (Blaikie) of Quincy, and the devoted father to Little Bernie and Ruby Anderson of Quincy. Loving son-in-law to Stephanie Blaikie. Bernie is also survived by a loving extended family, nieces, nephews, many close friends, and two brothers.

Bernie was a Port Rat, growing up in the Port Norfolk section of Dorchester later meeting Marianne and settling in the Merrymount section of Quincy. Bernie’s love of hockey began at an early age when he started playing goalie for Neponset Youth Hockey (now DYH). Attending high school at Dom Savio where he continued to play. Bernie started his electrical career with IBEW Local 103, and later went on to become a Massport electrician. Bernie carried on his love of hockey to his children, spending many hours involved in the Quincy Youth Hockey Community.

Bernie will be remembered for his boisterous spirit, colorful one-liners, and infectious personality. A friend of Bill W, Bernie was always the life of the party. Bernie was full of life, love and humor.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Friday, July 23, from 4 – 8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Funeral Mass will be held in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy on Saturday, July 24, at 10 AM. Cremation will follow.

Please see keohane.com to share a condolence message or special memory.