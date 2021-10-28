Bernice A. McDonald

Bernice A. (Tirrell) McDonald, of Quincy, died in the comfort of her home, surrounded by family, Wednesday October 27, 2021.

Born in Boston and raised in Quincy, she was a graduate of Quincy High School. She and her husband established Thomas P. McDonald Insurance Agency in Quincy. Mrs. McDonald was an active volunteer at Saint Mary’s Church, West Quincy and My Brother’s Keeper. In recent years, she has enjoyed participating at the Kennedy Center in Quincy. She cherished her time with her children and grandchildren.

Beloved wife of the late Thomas P. McDonald. Loving mother of Michael and his wife Dinah McDonald and Judi and her husband David Pekkinen, all of Quincy. Grandmother of Thomas, Brendan and Connor McDonald, Brian and his wife Katherine, Sean and his fiancé Courtney Lafoe, Jason and Kara Pekkinen. Sister of John T. Tirrell and his wife Michaelene and the late Virginia M. Lyons, Margaret K. Sullivan, Jean F. Dunn and Alice G. Kemp.

Visiting hour at Divine Mercy Parish, Saint Mary’s Church, 115 Crescent Street, West Quincy, Saturday October 30, at 10:00 am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Relatives and friends invited.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Bernice’s memory may be made to My Brother’s Keeper, P.O. Box 338, Easton, MA 02356-0338 or Divine Mercy Parish, 386 Hancock Street, Quincy, MA 02171.

