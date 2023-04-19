Beth E. Russett Goodwin

Beth Elaine Russett Goodwin was born March 20th, 1943 in Decatur, Indiana.

She was a 1960 graduate of Lakeland High School in Shrub Oak, New York and she received her BA from the University of Nebraska in 1965.

Beth was a high school and middle school math teacher for many years.

She was in a loving marriage with Norman Goodwin Jr. for 35 years who predeceased her in 2005. She is also pre-deceased by her parents Carolyn and Rev. Dorland Russett.

She is survived and greatly missed by her three children Sharon DuPont (Paul) of Charlotte, North Carolina, Mark Goodwin of Braintree, Massachusetts and Meg Donahue (Steve) of Wilton, Connecticut along with her four grandchildren Noelle and Danielle DuPont, Morgan and Liam Donahue; by her brothers Chris Russett of Tulia, Texas and Jack Russett (Betty) of Zanesville, Ohio.

Beth loved singing and was a long-time member of the Quincy Choral Society. She was also an accomplished piano player. She was an avid reader who also enjoyed gardening, crocheting, sudoku puzzles, cribbage, and spending time with her grandkids.

There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, April 22nd, 10 a.m. to 12 noon at Deware Funeral Home at 576 Hancock St. in Wollaston. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Delta Rescue at www.deltarescue.org.