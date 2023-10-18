Beth Israel Announces Plans For New Quincy Ambulatory Center

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) on Wednesday announced plans to develop a comprehensive, multi-specialty ambulatory center in Quincy Center.

Subject to local and state regulatory approvals, the project will provide a full spectrum of healthcare services, including primary care, urgent care, cardiology, OBGYN, cancer care, orthopedics, a full suite of diagnostic radiology services, lab services and a retail pharmacy, BIDMC said in a press release. The site will also include a number of other specialty services.

BIDMC, along with its physician organization, Harvard Medical Faculty Physicians (HMFP) and Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital–Milton (BID Milton), has worked collaboratively with the City of Quincy and FoxRock Properties to identify a proposed site for the project. BIDMC recently signed a lease agreement with FoxRock Properties to develop the proposed site, located at 55 General McConville Way (Ross Lot). Pending regulatory approval, the ambulatory center will be run and operated by BIDMC.

“We are honored to have the opportunity to care for residents of the Quincy area by increasing access to high-quality specialty and culturally competent care in the community,” said Pete Healy, President of BIDMC in a press release. “The signing of the lease is the first step in this project, and we look forward to working with stakeholders as we move through the regulatory process.”

“Delivering extraordinary care closer to home is a key part of our mission,” said Rich Fernandez, President of BID Milton. “This site will bring together many services and specialties in one location, providing more convenient access for the community. We are thankful to the City of Quincy and FoxRock Properties for enabling this project to get to this point.”

“We’ve been working diligently to develop the Ross Lot in Quincy Center for several years. It has always been our goal to have one of Boston’s very best medical providers anchor the potential development, and we couldn’t be more pleased that we have been able to partner with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. We are looking forward to the next steps in the process and grateful for the collaboration of the City, Mayor Koch and his team in particular, to help us get to this exciting milestone,” Jason Ward, Managing Director, Investments, FoxRock Properties.”

“Having one of the most well-respected medical providers in the entire world in BIDMC as an anchor tenant in our new downtown is a great step forward for our community and a testament to the work of so many making Quincy Center a thriving economic engine once again. Most importantly, the range of services that will be offered will help keep many of our residents close to home for first-class medical care,” said Mayor Tom Koch. “I’m grateful for the incredible amount of work done by BIDMC together with FoxRock and our City team to get us to this point, and I’m very much looking forward to the work ahead.”

The new ambulatory center is located in downtown Quincy and within walking distance of the Quincy Center MBTA station.

Pending regulatory approvals, construction is anticipated to begin in 2025, with the center opening to patients in 2027.