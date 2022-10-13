Betsy A. Sommerfelt, 71

Betsy Ann Sommerfelt, 71, of Quincy, surrounded by loving family, Milo (Betsy fur great grandson) and Angels, died peacefully Thursday, Oct. 6th, 2022 at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth after a brave battle with many health complications.

Born in Medford on April 30th, 1951 to the late Earl H. Pollard and Pauline (Bickford) Pollard. She was raised in Somerville, where she attended local schools. Betsy continued her education and career training as a technician at Analog devices. Betsy enjoyed spending quality time with the people she cared most about. She loved being able to put a smile on anyone’s face, especially with some of the jokes she had up her sleeve. She enjoyed many hobbies and doing them with her children and grandchildren. Betsy was the beloved wife of 51 years to the late Robert Sommerfelt (he passed away in 1996). Betsy was the best friend to her sister Charlene O’Neill of Quincy. Betsy was the devoted mother and amazing Nana to Cindy Rosario of Quincy, Lars Sommerfelt and his wife Julieann Sommerfelt of NH, Krystal Rosario, Kristina R. and her fiance Akeem B. of Haverhill, and Luis Ro of Quincy. She was predeceased in death by brothers Steven, Howard, Donnie,and Joseph Pollard of Somerville, and brother-in-law Paul O’Neill of Quincy.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Tuesday October 18, 2022 at 10 am at St. Joseph Church 550 Washington Street Quincy, MA 02169.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Kidney Foundation at 30 East 33rd Street New York, NY 10016 or to Shriners Hospital for Children at 2900 Rocky Point Drive Tampa, FL 33607.

