Betty F. Snaith, 98

Betty F. (DeYoung) Snaith, age 98, entered into eternal life on March 11, 2024. Betty was a homemaker devoted to her family.

Beloved wife of the late Roy H. “Shorty” Snaith. Loving mother of Glenn and his wife Judith of Quincy, Gregory and his wife Catherine of Quincy, and the late Gary Snaith. Devoted daughter-in law Pamela Snaith of Quincy. Beloved sister of the late Rita Hurley, George and William DeYoung. Loving Nana to Hillary Deshler and her husband Ryan and Jason and his fiancé Lisa Della Croce. Great-Grandmother to Hendrix Deshler.

Funeral from the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, 100 Washington St., Weymouth Landing on Friday, March 15 at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass in Holy Trinity Parish at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1015 Sea St., Quincy at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting hours on Thursday from 2-4 and 7 until 8:30 p.m. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery in Braintree.

If desired, donations may be made in her memory to the Quincy Fireman’s Relief Assoc., 40 Quincy Avenue, Quincy, MA 02169. For messages and direction, see clancylucid.com