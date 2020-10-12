Betty Francomano, 96

Betty (Charlton) Francomano, age 96, of Weymouth died Oct. 4 at home with family by her side.

Mrs. Francomano was raised and educated in Wollaston graduating North Quincy High School in 1942. She joined the Navy and served in San Francisco for two years.

She married her husband of 68 years, John, in 1951. They settled in Weymouth to start a family and have lived there since. After the children were older, Mrs. Francomano enjoyed working various part time jobs in the South Shore where she met many friends. She enjoyed traveling with her husband to various island locations, wintering in Florida for ten years, and created many fond memories on Long Island, ME throughout her life. Mrs. Francomano was a true woman of faith who remained involved and dedicated to the First Church in Weymouth.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband John G. Francomano. She is survived by her children Steven Francomano and his wife Elaine of Holbrook, Susan Dagesse and her husband Raymond of Plymouth, Ellen Simmons and her husband Clark of Weymouth, and David Francomano and his wife Shelley of Pembroke, her seven grandchildren Kristine, Angela, Abigail, Teone, Matthew, Cassie, and Lindsay, her fourteen great grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren. She also leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews.

Due to the current viral crisis, funeral services for Mrs. Francomano will be private.

She and her husband John will be interred together at Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to the Autumn Hospice, 454 Washington St. #B3, Norwell, MA 02061 or to First Church in Weymouth, 17 Church St., Weymouth, MA 02189.

Funeral arrangements were made by C. C. Shepherd Funeral Service, Weymouth.