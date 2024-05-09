Betty Lou Priscella

Betty Lou (Balzano) Priscella of Quincy died on April 29, 2024.

Wife of the late Anthony Patsy Priscella. Daughter of the late Luigi and Nancy Balzano. Mother of Michael and his wife Karen, Anthony and his wife Helen and Stephen and his wife Karla. Grandmother to A.J., Michael Angelo, Mark Anthony, Gina Louise and Ross Edward Priscella. Great grandmother to Michael Holmes Priscella. Sister of John (Sonny) Balzano. Aunt to Casey Balzano, Jeannie Balzano-Banks, Mary Balzano, Paul Balzano, Kristin McCulloch, Ellen Rose Sherman (deceased), Maureen Oriola, Debra Jarvis and Jackie (Jade) DaRu. She also leaves behind her canine companion Louie. She was predeceased by her sisters Mary, Rose and Hazel.

Per Betty’s wishes services were private.

If you wish to make a donation in her memory it can be sent to St. Joseph’s Parish, 550 Washington St., Quincy, MA 02169.

Arrangement made through Keohane Funeral and Cremation.