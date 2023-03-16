Beverly A. Kidney, 86

Beverly A. (Sines) Kidney of Quincy passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the age of 86.

Beverly is the loving mother of Linda Hartshorn of Quincy, Charles S. Kidney, Jr. of Rockland, and Steven Kidney of Brockton; devoted grandmother of Ashley P. Richards and Keith Hartshorn; dear sister of the late Edward Sines, Sr., the late Richard Sines, the late Warren Sines, Sr., the late Frank Sines, Sr., and the late Helen Stetler.

Family and friends are invited to visiting hours on Wednesday, March 22nd from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy Center, with a service in the Funeral Home at 12 p.m. Burial to follow at Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.