Beverly Ann Thomas, 76

Beverly Ann (Pollara) Thomas, age 76, of Norfolk, formerly of Quincy, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020.

Raised and educated in Quincy where she lived most of her life, Beverly Ann worked for Uno Corp. in W. Roxbury as an administrative assistant for many years before retiring.

The daughter of the late Salvatore and Mary (Ricciato) Pollara, she was the loving mother of Angela M. Thomas of Englewood, NJ and Michael J. Thomas of Whitman; dear grandmother of Maia Rose; loving sweetheart of Richard Butt of Norfolk beloved sister of Annette Casey of Cohasset, Joseph Pollara of Quincy and Gayle V. Palino of Boston; and is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to visiting hours on Friday, March 6 from 6:00 to 8:00PM at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home 74 Elm St. Quincy Center.

On Saturday there will be a gathering at the funeral home at 10:00AM followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00AM at St. John the Baptist Church 44 School St. Quincy.

Burial is at Mount Wollaston Cemetery.