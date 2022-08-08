Beverly Desmond, 85, of Peabody, formerly of Quincy, MA, passed away peacefully at Beverly Hospital with family at her side on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Rhoda Jacobus and Georgie McClain, of Missouri. Beverly was predeceased by her husband of 43 years, Gregory F. Desmond of Quincy. She is survived by her children: Charles Freeman of Ellsworth, ME; Mary Connors of Bay Minette, AL; Jean Michon and her husband Kenneth of Lynn Haven, FL; James Freeman and his wife Dawn of Peabody, MA; and Jack Freeman and his wife Pat of MA. She was predeceased by her daughter, Deborah Steele and grandson Ian Sinclair, formerly of Quincy, MA.

She was the grandmother of Chevelle Freeman, Gregory Sinclair, Carolyn Bassett, Jean Kennedy, Sandy Connors, Michael Belben, Edward Belben, Mark Freeman, Sean Freeman, Erin Freeman and Nicole Freeman. She was also blessed with 18 great-grandchildren.

Beverly had a strong faith in God and taught Bible classes at Blaney Church and Wollaston Church of the Nazarene. She participated in many Bible study groups. She even travelled to Israel, rode a camel, and visited the Wailing Wall. She also had a love of writing and shared stories of her life with her writing group at Brooksby Village. She loved sewing, and during the pandemic made over 200 masks for staff at Brooksby when masks were hard to find. She also made clothing for her granddaughters’ Barbie and American Girl dolls. She was a big fan of the Boston Red Sox and had an adventurous side, taking a hot air balloon ride with her friend Doris. She worked at HUB mail as a machine operator and at Pioneer Financial as a Dispersing Agent. Beverly had a love of animals, especially her cats Susie and Julian, as well as her grand-dogs, Sam, Icy and Amari.

Beverly was a very social woman, who made a friend everywhere she went. She loved her family and enjoyed any opportunity to spend time together. She will be dearly missed by everyone she knew.

Arrangements: Arrangements by the Conway Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, Peabody, MA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Peabody Council on Aging, 79 Central St., Peabody, MA 01960. For online guestbook, please visit www.ccbfuneral.com.