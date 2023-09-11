Bicyclist Struck, Killed By Vehicle

By SCOTT JACKSON

Quincy police are investigating after a bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday morning on Southern Artery.

First responders were called to 479 Southern Artery at 11:17 a.m. on Friday after receiving several calls reporting a bicyclist had been struck by a motor vehicle, police said in a statement.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene and found the victim, later identified as 86-year-old Li Dain Wu of Quincy, with serious injuries. Firefighters and EMS treated Wu on scene and transported him to South Shore Hospital. He was later pronounced deceased.

The operator of the motor vehicle remained on scene following the collision, police said.

No charges have been filed and the crash remains under investigation by the Quincy Police Collision Reconstruction Unit and the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Quincy police at 617-745-5824.