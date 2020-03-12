BID Hospital-Milton Limits Visitors, Entrances To Protect Patients, Staff From COVID-19

Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton (BID Milton) has instituted new visitor restrictions to protect the health of patients, visitors and staff in response to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) virus pandemic.

Starting on Thursday, March 12, the hospital will limit visitors to patients who have been admitted to the hospital to the hours of 12 – 6 pm. Visitors will also be limited to one per patient and no visitors under the age of 12 will be allowed.

In addition, each visitor will be screened for the COVID-19 virus before being allowed onto patient care units.

These guidelines may be flexible for visitors of Intensive Care Unit and critically ill patients.

The hospital is also limiting the hours its main entrances are open. The Highland, Reedsdale and Medical Office Building Linkway entrances will now be closed daily from 6 pm to 6 am.

During these hours, the only entrance into the hospital will be the Emergency Department/Outpatient Services entrance.

These new guidelines are in effect until further notice.