BID Hospital-Milton Visitor Restrictions, Entrance Closures Due To COVID-19

Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton (BID Milton) has instituted new visitor restrictions to protect the health of patients, visitors and staff in response to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) virus pandemic.

Starting on Friday, March 13, the hospital will limit visitors to all care settings including inpatient units and the Intensive Care Unit.

Exceptions may be made to allow for no more than one healthy visitor at a time under select extenuating circumstances (e.g., family member for a patient at end of life, caretaker for essential needs). Decisions regarding visitor exceptions will be made by the patient’s care team. No visitors under the age of 12 will be allowed.

For all approved visitors, each will be screened for the COVID-19 risk factors. If the visitor screens positive for any risk factors, they will be asked to refrain from visiting that day.

Hospital entrances closed. The hospital is also limiting the entrances that are open to the public. The main Highland Street, Reedsdale Road and Medical Office Building linkway entrance on the hospital’s ground floor will now be closed.

The only open entrance into the hospital for patients or visitors will be the Emergency Department.

These new guidelines are in effect until further notice.