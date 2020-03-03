Biden Wins Quincy In Democratic Presidential Primary; Race For Nomination Appears Between Former VP and VT Sen. Sanders

By ROBERT BOWORTH

And SCOTT JACKSON

The race for the Democratic nomination for president appeared to narrow to a two-man contest as former Vice President Joseph Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders scored early victories in “Super Tuesday’s” Presidential Primaries.

As the Sun went to press Tuesday evening, Biden – coming off a must-win in South Carolina’s primary last Saturday – was the projected winner in six states: Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee and Oklahoma.

Sanders, the early front-runner for the nomination after being edged out in the Iowa caucus and winning contests in New Hampshire and Nevada, took his home state of Vermont and Colorado as polls began to close across the 14 states that held primaries Tuesday.

Biden and Sanders were battling for first in Massachusetts ahead of Bay State Sen. Elizabeth Warren who trailed in third place with a quarter of the vote counted. Ninety-one delegates were up for grabs in Massachusetts but the states with the highest number of delegates at stake were California (415) and Texas (228). Sanders was leading Biden in Texas and polls in California were still open on the West Coast at press time.

Some 1,334 pledged delegates were up for grabs in Democratic primaries Tuesday; roughly one third of the 3,979 available in all primaries leading up to the July Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee.

If a candidate can win a simple majority of those prior to the convention, they would become the party’s nominee.

However, if no clear front-runner emerged after Tuesday’s primaries, some Democratic party leaders expressed concern that the nomination could be left in the hands of delegates at a brokered convention – something that has not happened since 1952.

In Quincy, Biden finished first with 5,848 votes – 612 ahead of Sanders who polled 5,236 votes here. Warren finished a distant third in Quincy with 3,494 votes – 1,724 behind the second-place Sanders.

Turnout in Quincy was 43.66 percent of the city’s 60,218 registered voters which included absentee ballots and those casting their votes during early voting last week.

In the Republican primary, President Donald Trump cruised to victory in Quincy as he continued his march towards the GOP nomination and bid for a second term in the White House this November. Trump received 3,274 votes – some 3,013 more than former Mass. Gov. William Weld who polled 261 votes here. Also on the ballot in the GOP primary and their votes were former Illinois Cong. Joe Walsh (45 votes) and Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente, a California businessman (10 votes).

Biden, Sanders and Warren were three of the remaining five Democratic contenders who were still in the race for their party’s nomination Tuesday. The others were Hawaii U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg. There were 15 candidates on the Democratic ballot but 10 had dropped out before “Super Tuesday.” Bloomberg – who campaigned with Hollywood star Michael Douglas in Quincy a week ago – polled 2,005 votes here while Gabbard received 183 votes.

Candidates on the ballot but out of the race and their vote totals:

Former MA Gov. Deval Patrick, 135; Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar 148; Colorado Sen. Michael Bennett, 18; New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker 5; former secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro, 4; California businessman Tom Steyer, 90; former Maryland Cong. John K. Delaney, 10; New York businessman Andrew Yang, 80; former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg, 317; and author Marianne Williamson, 15.

Buttigieg and Klobuchar endorsed Biden after suspending their campaigns.

There were also two other Presidential Primary contests in the Bay State Tuesday.

Candidates on the Libertarian ballot were Arvin Vohra, Vermin Love Supreme, Jacob George Hornberger, Samuel Joseph Robb, Dan Taxation Is Theft Behrman, Kimberly Margaret Ruff, Kenneth Reed Armstrong, Adam Kokesh, Jo Jorgensen and Max Ambramson.

In the Green Rainbow primary candidates Dario Hunter, Sedinam Kinamo Christin Moyowasifza-Curry, Kent Mesplay and Howard Hawkins.

City Clerk Nicole Crispo had forecast a turnout of 45 percent or more than 27,000 voters. More than 2,400 Quincy residents had voted before Tuesday, according to Crispo. Of that number, 1,617 cast ballots during the one week of early voting last week inside City Hall and another 771 voted by absentee ballot by the noon deadline Monday.

Tuesday’s ballot also featured voting for four parties’ respective state committee man and committee woman. There is one state committee man and one committee woman elected for each state Senate district. Quincy is entirely within the Norfolk and Plymouth district.

Results for the state committee man and committee woman races were not available at press time. They will be printed in next week’s Quincy Sun.

Sanders carried Quincy four years ago defeating eventual party nominee Hillary Clinton 49.41 percent to 46.71 percent here. Clinton won Massachusetts on her way to becoming the Democratic nominee but lost to Republican Trump in the final election. Four years ago, Trump carried Quincy with 53.71 percent of the vote and won the MA GOP primary with 48.99 percent of the vote.