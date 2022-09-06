Bigelow Street Fire Still Under Investigation

By SCOTT JACKSON

Investigators are still seeking to identify the suspect who started the two-alarm fire on Bigelow Street that displaced more than a dozen residents earlier this summer.

The fire at 100 Bigelow St. was reported just after 3 a.m. on July 31, and likely left the building, a women’s rooming house, a total loss. Fourteen residents, ten of whom were home at the time, were displaced. Three of the residents were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Fire Chief Joseph Jackson on Sept. 2 said investigators obtained video footage of the suspect, a man, starting the fire that morning. Investigators, he said, are seeking to identify that suspect.

The Quincy Police Department previously stated the fire “was being investigated as an arson” and that a “male was seen acting suspiciously in the area of the fire.” Police described him as a white male in his 30s, approximately 6’1”, with a medium build, a beard and possibly long hair. He was wearing round glasses, a dark tee-shirt, dark shorts and a hat.

In addition to the Quincy Police and Fire Departments, the July 31 fire is also being investigated by state troopers assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office.

Anyone with information on the July 31 fire, its origin, or individuals involved is asked to call the Arson Watch Reward Program Hotline at 1-800-682-9229. The Arson Watch Reward Program is operated by the Massachusetts Property Insurance Underwriters Association and offers rewards of up to $5,000 for information that solves or detects arson crimes. All calls are confidential. Tipsters may also contact Quincy Police detectives at 617-745-5774.

Jackson said the July 31 fire on Bigelow Street is not connected to the two-alarm fire at 43 Brook Rd. that firefighters responded to just before 11 p.m. on Aug. 20.

“We do not think there was any tie-in to the Bigelow Street fire,” the chief stated.

The fire on Brook Road was likely caused by someone using a grill in the rear of the property, he said.

Jackson is also inviting members of the public to attend the department’s observance ceremony on Sunday to mark the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. The observance will take place at departmental headquarters, 40 Quincy Ave., at 10 a.m.

Those unable to attend in person can observe a moment of silence that morning between 9:59 and 10:00 a.m. wherever they may be.