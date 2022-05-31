Bill Dunn Jr. Memorial Road Race June 25th

The Bill Dunn Jr. Memorial Road Race will be held Saturday June 25, 2022 in Houghs Neck.

The event is a great time for friends and family of Bill Dunn Jr. to gather in honor of his life and share memories with each other. This is the 14th year the road race is being held, and each year the participation and support is remarkable.

Registration for the event is from 7 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. at the St. Thomas Aquinas Hall on Darrow Street. Those interested can participate in a five-mile run or two-mile walk beginning at 9 a.m.

Cash prizes will be awarded for first place male/female runner and first place Houghs Neck resident male/female runner. Awards given to 1st 2nd 3rd runners in each age group.

The first 300 people to register will receive a free race t-shirt.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Bill Dunn Jr. Memorial Scholarship which has provided scholarships to Quincy High students, donations to Children’s Hospital, Manets Youth Football and other local organizations.

The registration fee is $40 for runners and $25 for walkers until June 18th, then the fee is $45 to run and $30 to walk until sold out; children walking are free.

Registration forms are available online at rememberb.com and can be mailed to Bill Dunn Jr. Memorial Road Race, 105 Edgewater Dr., Quincy, MA 02169. Participants can also register online at racewire.com.

For more information, contact Margaret Dunn at 617-471-9075.