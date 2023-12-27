Bill Mackey, 77, a longtime Quincy resident, passed away suddenly on December 22, 2023 surrounded by his family.

Bill was born in Boston, the son of William J. Mackey and Mary T. Mackey (Cronin) and lived all of his adult life in Quincy. He attended North Quincy High School and graduated from Northeastern University. He served his country in the Army during the Vietnam War. He was employed for over thirty years as an underwriter at Liberty Mutual Insurance Company. In retirement, Bill donated his time to the Friends of the Thomas Crane Library, most recently as a Board Member. He devoted hours of his time there and made many friends.

Bill was a Quincy institution. He walked the streets of Quincy for the past sixty years since he preferred not to drive. People noticed him because he often did so while reading a book. If you were lucky enough to run into Bill, he would instantly start a conversation with young or old. Bill always had a smile, a story, and a laugh to share. Bill had a keen intellect and could discuss music, theatre, flowers, or World War II all in one conversation. He was a kind, gentle, friendly man who touched many lives due to his outgoing nature.

Bill loved to travel. For over forty years, Bill traveled the world any chance he could get. His travels included the Soviet Union, Africa, New Zealand, China, Egypt, and most of Europe.

When he was closer to home, he enjoyed watching track & field events, and skied for years with the Boston Ski & Sports Club.

Bill was his family’s biggest fan, and we were his. Bill leaves behind his six siblings. He was the loving brother of Joseph Mackey and his wife Carlene of South Hero, VT, James Mackey and his wife Susan of Concord, Mary Hart and her husband John of Hanover, Robert Mackey and his wife Jean of Quincy, John Mackey and his wife Patti of Bayview, Idaho, and Eileen Schwartz and her husband Neil of Quincy. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Tuesday, Jan. 2 from 4-8 PM at the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at Wednesday, Jan. 3 at 10 AM. Burial to follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Boston.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Bill’s name to the Friends of the Thomas Crane Public Library, 40 Washington St., Quincy MA 02169.