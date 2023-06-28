Black Bear Spotted In South Quincy

By SCOTT JACKSON

Quincy police are asking residents to be on the lookout after a black bear was spotted late Tuesday in Crown Colony.

Officer Jimmy Dalton was on patrol in South Quincy when he saw the bear just before midnight, the department said in a social media post, which included a short video of the bear. The bear was spotted in a wooded area behind the BJ’s Wholesale Club on Crown Colony Drive.

Residents are asked to contact police if they encounter the bear. The department can be reached at 617-479-1212 or by calling 911 if an emergency response is necessary.

“Even if the bear is spotted in a remote or wooded area, it is important that we are notified,” the department said.

The bear’s location was unknown as of late Wednesday morning.

The department also shared links to bear safety tips from BearWise.org and the National Park Service.