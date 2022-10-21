Blair Davis, 73

Blair Davis of Quincy, formerly of Boston, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. He was 73.

He was born in Glace Bay, Nova Scotia, Canada to Matilda (Colton) and William Davis. When he was 12, he moved with his family to the United States. Blair earned his GED and then served in the United States Airforce.

Blair loved music and attending concerts and was especially fond of The Beatles. He was his happiest when he was amongst friends and family. In his spare time, he enjoyed dancing, traveling, animals, especially cats and knew how to party with the best of them. Blair also liked to watch sports. He was a fan of football but was crazy about hockey and the Habs out of Montreal.

Beloved husband of 44 years to Veronica Davis of Quincy. Devoted father of Courtney Davis of Quincy. Loving brother-in-law of Rick Casper and Nancy Casper. Also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Blair is predeceased by his siblings, Sandra and Renee Davis and his parents, William and Matilda Davis.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, from 1-3 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. Funeral service will be celebrated on Saturday at 3 p.m. in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Blair may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.