Blood, Platelet Donors Critically Needed In July

This July, the American Red Cross continues to stress that blood and platelet donors are critically needed right now to support lifesaving transfusions this summer. Donors of all blood types are in demand, especially those with type O blood and donors giving platelets.

Every donation counts in the mission to keep blood products stocked for patients, including those facing life-threatening situations. More than a quarter of all blood products each year are used in critical care and emergency room cases, highlighting the importance of generous blood and platelet donors. To book a time to give blood or platelets visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

The Red Cross has teamed up with Universal Pictures for the theatrical release of TWISTERS to help avoid a summer blood shortage. All who come to give blood or platelets July 1-31 will get a Fandango Movie Ticket* by email. Plus, those who come to give by July 14 will also receive a one-of-a-kind TWISTERS and Red Cross umbrella, while supplies last. BONUS: Those who come to give blood in July will also automatically be entered for a chance to win a 2025 Ram 1500 Big Horn®. See RedCrossBlood.org/Twisters for full details.

An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held in Quincy on Monday, July 29 from 1 to 6:30 p.m. at the Quincy Sons of Italy, 120 Quarry St.