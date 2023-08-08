Bloodhound Joining Quincy Police Department

The Quincy Police Department announces that a new recruit has joined the force.

Chief Mark Kennedy said QPD K-9 “Ringo” – a six-moth old male bloodhound – is undergoing training in South Carolina learning scent discrimination, trailing and tracking. He is excelling at his training and is expected to graduate in December.

Bloodhounds have unique capabilities that no other K-9’s have and are known to be the most effective at tracking human scent. They can distinguish the scent trail of one human being from that of another, which will make Ringo highly effective in his primary goal of locating missing children and adults with cognitive conditions (Autism, Alzheimer’s, and dementia) who may have a tendency to wander.

Chief Kennedy said in a Facebook post that Ringo’s purchase and the cost of his training were made possible thanks to the hard work of Quincy Police Detectives assigned to the Drug Control Unit who arrest drug dealers and work with the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office to not only prosecute those selling poison in our community, but to confiscate the money and property that dealers derive from their illegal activities.

The department will be posting updates and YouTube videos of Ringo’s training in the days and weeks to come.