Beginning on Monday, Nov. 7, and continuing through Wednesday, Nov. 23, (Monday-Thursday only) the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) will implement the 2022 Blue Hills Deer Management Program, at the Blue Hills Reservation in the Town of Milton.

The 2022 management plan utilizes controlled hunting as part of DCR’s efforts to manage the high deer densities within the state reservation. Permitted archery hunting is allowed in designated areas of the reservation.