Bobbie R. Mackay, 95

Bobbie Ruth (Kelley) Mackay, 95, of Quincy, formerly of Marshfield and Fort Myers, Fla., died January 7, 2021.

The beloved wife of 55 years to the late Alexander “Jim” Mackay, they were married on June 10, 1944 in the County of Tarrant, Texas. Loving mother of James Mackay and his wife Gayle of Quincy and the late Thomas Frederick Mackay and Charles Henry Mackay. Mother in law of Lynne Mackay of Halifax and Beverly Mackay of Fort Myers, FL. She is the 11th of 13 children and is survived by her sister Catherine Davis. Cherished grandmother of Jason Mackay, Susan Rheault, Charles Mackay, Jeanne Shaughnessy, Thomas, Sean and Scott Mackay and Danielle Rossi. She is also survived by 15 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Mackay loved to play games and her favorite was dominoes. She was a talented artist and was so proud to have one of her oil paintings in an art show at the State House. She loved to read and John Grisham novels were among her favorites.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

Funeral arrangements were made by Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.