Body Found At Squantum Point Park Identified As 35-Year-Old Quincy Man

By SCOTT JACKSON

Investigators have identified the man whose body was found Monday morning in Quincy’s Squantum Point Park.

David Traub, a spokesman for Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey, on Tuesday identified the man as Chun Ming Zeng, 35, of Quincy.

State Police responded to Squantum Point Park around 10:15 a.m. on Monday after a passerby found the deceased male, later identified as Zeng. His body was found in shallow water, police said.

The investigation to this point indicates there is no threat to public safety, State Police said in a statement.

The facts and circumstances of the death remain under investigation by Troop H of the Massachusetts State Police, the State Police Detective Unit for Norfolk County, and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section.