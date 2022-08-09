Body Found Near Furnace Brook Parkway; Foul Play Not Suspected

By SCOTT JACKSON

Foul play is not suspected in the death of a man whose body was found near a walking trail in the vicinity of Furnace Brook Parkway.

The man’s body was found near a walking trail across from 134 Furnace Brook Parkway at approximately 5:40 p.m. on Aug. 4, according to David Traub, the spokesperson for the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

Quincy and State Police responded to the scene, as did the Quincy Fire Department. The man, who was in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Traub said foul play is not suspected in the man’s death and said the individual was known to authorities.