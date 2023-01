The body of an adult female found the afternoon of Jan. 18 near the Town River not far from Washington Court has been identified as Laura Bolan, age 55, the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office said Tuesday.

Bolan was homeless and apparently died of a medical incident, said DA Spokesperson David Traub.

Her body was discovered around 1:10 p.m. on some coastal rocks near a pier on the Town River Jan. 18.

“There are no indications at the scene of trauma or foul play,” Traub said.