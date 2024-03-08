Bonnie J. Ray passed peacefully February 16, 2024, at Hancock Park in Quincy. She was one month shy of her 80th birthday.

Born to the late Thelma Goodwin and John Ray. A lifelong Quincy resident raised by John and Adeline Ray. She loved the Red Sox, scratch tickets, playing card games and bingo with her friends at 125 Granite Street and with her newfound friends at Hancock Park. At 125 Granite St. she had an annual Christmas tree Decorating potluck where several tenants and friends would participate. Christmas was her favorite holiday and she loved decorating for it and giving gifts. Bonnie was a proud three-time winner of the annual Quincy Christmas parade theme contest.

She was the loving mother of the late Johnny Peterson, who died young of Cerebral Palsy. She is survived by her sisters; Betti Haskell and husband Ron of CA. Alice Moles of TN and her late husband David, Beverly Ray and brother-in-law Ted Boyle of Quincy and brother Fred Ray of TN. Proud aunt to Sandra Ray and Wendy Sherfield and great aunt to 7 nieces and nephews.

Bonnie was a big supporter of St Jude’s, the ASPCA, and Quincy Animal shelter.