Boston Blockchain Stepping Into The Future Sept. 21-25

2022 Boston Blockchain Week: Blockchain technology leaders, Web3 innovators and cryptocurrency enthusiasts from Metro Boston, New England, the Metaverse and beyond will descend on Quincy Center from Sept. 21st – 25th for Boston Blockchain Week.

Led by QUBIC Labs, the week-long summit will focus on community building throughout Boston’s burgeoning blockchain technology sector and will feature content, convenings, panel discussions, symposiums, valuable networking opportunities and a two day ‘Hack Boston’ at Harvard University on September 24th and 25th. Attendees can expect a unique experience celebrating the people harnessing the power and promise of blockchain technology to transform the global community. Register here.

About QUBIC Labs

QUBIC Labs is a startup incubator and innovation hub that supports entrepreneurs building businesses around emerging technologies. We recently received the first blockchain investment by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, which is part of a public-private partnership that will support the creation of a first-of-a-kind conceptual R&D and commercialization program. You can read more about this program here.