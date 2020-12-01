Boston Man Charged With Attempted Robbery At Quincy Station

By SCOTT JACKSON

A 31-year-old Boston was arrested Saturday on charges he attempted to rob two minor females at the Quincy Center MBTA station.

The incident took place shortly after 7 p.m. on Saturday, according to Transit Police. Police said the man, Vernard Shephard, was wearing a homemade ballistic vest when he approached the two victims and requested money.

When they refused, Shephard removed a large hunting knife, held it in a threatening manner and demanded money, according to police. The victims then fled and flagged down help. Police then arrived and arrested the suspect.

Police said the knife Shephard used was double-edged in violation of the law. He was charged with attempted armed robbery and possession of a dangerous weapon. Arraignment information was not immediately available.