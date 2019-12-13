Boston Man Charged With Quincy Armed Robbery

A Boston man, dubbed the “Inconvenient Crook,” was arrested Friday morning and charged in connection with the armed robbery of a Quincy convenience store.

Tykei Hallman, 25, of Hyde Park, was charged in a criminal complaint unsealed Friday with one count of robbery involving use of a firearm, federal officials said. Hallman was due to make an initial appearance in court Friday afternoon.

According to the charging document, between May 2019 and November 2019, approximately 15 convenience-type stores were robbed in the Greater Boston area by a masked and armed individual, including several in Quincy. During each robbery, the suspect, who appeared to be a male, was dressed in dark hooded outer garments, a mask obscuring his face and gloves. The suspect entered the convenience stores brandishing what appeared to be a black and silver semi-automatic handgun and demanded the stores’ cash.

Based on the similarity of the robberies, witness statements, and video surveillance obtained from the locations, law enforcement determined that the same individual was responsible for these robberies, prosecutors said. Hallman was identified as the robbery subject through physical surveillance, GPS data from cell phones and motor vehicle records.

The charging statute for a Hobbs Act robbery provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. Using and carrying a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence provides for a sentence of up to seven years in prison, to be served consecutive to the sentence imposed for robbery. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.

United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling and Joseph R. Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Field Office made the announcement today. Assistance with the investigation was provided by the Quincy, Milton, Boston, Dedham, Woburn and Fitchburg Police Departments. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kenneth G. Shine of Lelling’s Major Crimes Unit is prosecuting the case.

The details contained in the charging document are allegations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.