Boston Man Facing Gun, Drug Charges

By SCOTT JACKSON

A 36-year-old Boston man is facing gun and drug charges after Quincy police say they found more than 300 grams of crack cocaine following a traffic stop.

Police said an officer was on duty shortly after noon on Sunday with his canine partner when he randomly queried a black Volkswagen Jetta, which listed as revoked for insurance purposes. At that time, the officer activated his emergency blue lights and sirens and conducted a motor vehicle stop in the area of 277 Copeland St. A second officer arrived on scene to assist.

During his conversation with the operator, now identified as 36-year-old Rashar Williams of Boston, the officer observed, in plain view, a large heat-sealed bag on the rear passenger floor mat, police said. This bag contained a green leafy substance, which the officer immediately recognized as marijuana, weighing approximately one pound. The officer asked Williams to exit the vehicle as he learned that Williams was unlicensed and the vehicle status was revoked. He placed Williams under arrest for those charges and provided him with his Miranda warning. The officer then requested a tow for the vehicle and conducted an inventory of the vehicle per department policy.

While conducting an inventory of the vehicle, police said the officer located a gray/black duffel bag behind the driver’s seat. While opening the bag, he observed a silver revolver firearm, a black Glock gun case, a gun box, and a Nike Air Force 1 shoe box.

At that time, the officer stopped his inventory and asked QPD communications to check Williams’ license to carry (LTC) status. QPD communications informed him that Williams does not possess a valid LTC, police said. While wearing latex gloves, the officer removed the firearm and deemed it safe. The firearm was a Smith and Wesson .357 Magnum containing no rounds of ammunition. The officer then observed several pieces of an off-white rock-like substance within the shoe box, believed to be crack cocaine. Inside of the Glock gun case was a speed loader, two six-round 9 mm magazines, a twelve-round 9 mm magazine, and one box of 9 mm ammunition containing eight rounds, police said All of the magazines were loaded with 9 mm ammunition. A total of twenty-one rounds were located inside the Glock gun case.

The vehicle was towed back to the Quincy police headquarters to be further searched as the area where the vehicle was stopped was very congested and was a safety concern for all officers involved. No further contraband or weapons were found inside the vehicle, police said. The vehicle was then towed to a local facility for safe keeping. The registration plates were confiscated.

While at the station, a detective field tested the off-white rock-like substance. It substance tested positive for the presumptive presence of cocaine base (crack cocaine), police said. The substance weighed approximately 324 grams.

Williams is facing several charges, including unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, trafficking over 200 grams of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute Class D, possession of a firearm without an FID card, using a firearm during a felony (trafficking cocaine), illegal possession of ammunition, improperly secured firearm, and possession of a large capacity feeding device.

Arraignment information was not immediately available Monday.

The owner of the vehicle was issued a citation via mail and summonsed for the following: revoked registration, uninsured motor vehicle, and allowing unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.