Boston Notches Win In Bridge Dispute

By SCOTT JACKSON

The city of Boston on Wednesday claimed a legal victory in its ongoing dispute with the city of Quincy over plans to build a new bridge to Long Island.

Quincy will appeal the decision and officials say various other challenges to the project remain underway.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said a Suffolk Superior Court ruled in favor of Boston in its appeal of the Quincy Conservation Commission’s denial of a permit for the bridge project. In a statement, Walsh said the decision is another affirmation that Boston is taking appropriate measures to minimize environmental impacts of the project.

“There is no doubt the opioid crisis has been exacerbated by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of the temporary closure of supports and services,” Walsh said.

“We applaud this very well-reasoned decision by the Suffolk Superior Court which brings us one step closer to providing people with services they need to attain and maintain recovery. This is something that goes beyond city lines, and we continue to hope to work together with the City of Quincy to move forward on this project that will serve and benefit the region.”

Quincy Mayor Thomas Koch said the decision would be appealed.

“We’ll be appealing, and this is not remotely close to the final chapter in this case,” he said in a statement. “The City of Quincy still has a series of serious legal, environmental, and public safety questions that have yet to be resolved at the state, federal and local level.

“This was an ill-conceived and unsound plan the day it was released nearly three years ago, and it remains so today”

Quincy City Councillor William Harris, whose district includes Squantum, echoed a similar sentiment.

“It wasn’t the right decision by the judge for sure, but I also wouldn’t be popping the champagne corks, either, if I were the City of Boston,” Harris said. “This is just one round in long fight, and the City still intends to pursue our rights to the fullest extent possible. This was one of several legal cases pending, so no matter how Boston tries to spin this, they are still far away from being allowed to build this half-baked and potentially dangerous bridge.

“There are still a ton of local, federal and state issues that have not been resolved. I’ve spoken to Mayor Koch, and we both remain 100 percent committed to doing everything possible to protect our neighborhoods. As the saying goes: We have not yet begun to fight!”

Harris said he would like to partner with Boston on plans for a regional recovery center, provided it is in a more suitable location than on Long Island.

“The opioid epidemic our region is facing is heart breaking,” he stated. I would jump at the opportunity to be part of helping and supporting the openings of regional recovery center projects throughout the city and our state, so they are effective for the people who desperately in need it. Projects that are placed in locations that make sense which will not be unsafe for neighborhoods, unsafe for the environment and in proximities of hospitals that would assure the safety of the patients and people the centers would be serving.

“I truly would love to be a partner with Boston, fighting together this horrible epidemic than fighting a project that doesn’t make sense in so many different ways.”

The Quincy Conservation Commission originally denied Boston’s application to rebuild the bridge in September 2018. Following that denial and upon Boston’s appeal to the state Department of Environmental Protection, the DEP issued a superseding order of conditions, overruling the Quincy Conservation Commission’s denial under the State Wetlands Protection Act, Boston officials said. In that decision, DEP affirmed that Boston was taking appropriate measures to minimize environmental impacts to wetland resource areas.

While Boston continues its review, it reads the decision by the Suffolk Superior Court to say that DEP’s determination that the project meets the requirements of the Wetlands Protection Act supersedes the Quincy Conservation Commission’s denial under its local wetlands ordinance because its ordinance, as applied to the project, is not more strict than the state law.

The original Long Island Bridge connected Moon Island to Long Island for more than 60 years before it was closed in 2014 because of safety concerns; it was razed the following year. Walsh has announced plans to rebuild the bridge and open a new recovery campus on Long Island.

Quincy officials have proposed construction of the bridge, citing concerns over traffic it could bring to Squantum and other neighborhoods.