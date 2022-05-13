Boston’s Run to Remember Registration and  Bib Pick up at Erie Pub

Boston’s Run to Remember in cooperation with Dorchester’s Erie Pub will be registering and providing Bib pick-up at the Erie Pub on Saturday, May 21st from 3 to 6 p.m.

Boston’s Run to Remember is hosted by the Boston Police Running Club as a tribute to Fallen First Responders. The Race will be held Sunday May 29th starting at 7 a.m. on Seaport Blvd. There will be two runs a 5 mile and half marathon both starting at 7 a.m.

Interested runners and walkers may signup online at http://www.bostonsruntoremember.org or at the Erie Pub on Saturday May 21 beginning at 3 p.m. Coming back after a two year COVID hiatus race organizers are planning on five thousand entries in the combined races.

All proceeds from Boston’s Run to Remember are given to charity. Historically the event has had large participation from Quincy and the South Shore. Local Police and Fire departments have participated in the first responders challenge divisions each year.

Race Organizers would like to thank the Stenson family and the Erie Pub staff for being part of this great Boston tradition.