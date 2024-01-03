Veterans Post Commander Wins $1 Million Raffle

By SCOTT JACKSON

George Bouchard has extra cause to celebrate in the new year after winning the top prize in a raffle organized by the state lottery.

The commander of Quincy’s American Legion Morrissette Post, Bouchard won the $1 million top prize in the Mass. Millionaire Holiday Raffle, which was drawn shortly after midnight on Jan. 1. Bouchard said he purchased two $10 raffle tickets at the Post, and was able to turn that into $1 million, before taxes.

“I’m very happy with it,” Bouchard said Wednesday in a phone interview. “It’s a nice nest egg that can sit in my bank account and when things come up, I don’t have to worry about them.”

Bouchard said he did not watch the raffle drawing live when it happened, but knew something was up when he was doing finances for the Post and noticed it received $10,000 from the state lottery – the Post was given that money for selling the winning ticket. A friend later called Bouchard to tell him that the Post had sold the winning ticket, at which point Bouchard checked his tickets and saw that he won.

Bouchard plans to collect his prize next week after sitting down with a financial advisor; on Wednesday he said he expects to receive $600,000 to $700,000 after taxes.

“I plan to buy myself a few things, buy my daughter a few things, and relax a little,” he said, adding that one item he might purchase with his winnings is a new vehicle, and that he hopes to do some traveling as well.

Bouchard, who is the graves registration officer for Quincy’s Veterans’ Services Department, plans to continue working for the city.

“I love my job,” he said.