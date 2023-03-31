Box Truck Fire Destroys Vehicle, Damages City Hall

A box truck from a carpet cleaning company doing work at the glass annex building of City Hall burst into flames Saturday afternoon (March 25), destroying the vehicle and causing minor damage to the back of the building where the vehicle was parked, officials said.

Fire officials said the fire started due to human error and quickly engulfed the truck belonging to Beckwith Carpet Cleaning of Willard Street in Quincy.

Firefighters were on the scene within minutes of the fire shortly before 4 p.m. on Saturday, and put out the flames before they could spread inside City Hall. A number of exterior glass panels on the building were shattered by the heat, but there was no interior damage to any City offices.

The glass edifice of City Hall has three panes of glass throughout the building, and only the outermost panes were damaged, officials said.

Officials do not yet have a cost of the damage caused by the fire. There were no injuries.

Photos from the scene courtesy of Stephen Sweet, Quincy Fire Department.