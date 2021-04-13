Braintree, Quincy Adams Garages Reopening Next Week

The MBTA on Tuesday announced that the parking garages at Braintree and Quincy Adams stations will reopen to customers on April 20.

Both garages have been closed since October 5, 2020, to enable accelerated infrastructure work to take place while ridership was reduced during the pandemic.

Beginning April 20, the Quincy Adams garage facility will have 500 available parking spaces and the Braintree garage will have 350 available parking spaces. The Quincy Adams gGarage drop-off and pick-up location will remain at its location within Level 1B with the Braintree garage drop-off and pick-up area moved back to its original location at Level 2A. The garages will be pay-by-phone/pay-by-plate with no need to pay to exit. More information on how to pay for parking is available at mbta.com/parking.

The two satellite lots at Quincy Adams (635 parking spaces) and two satellite lots at Braintree (315 parking spaces) will also continue to be available.

Upon re-opening, infrastructure improvement work will continue to take place at each facility with a total of 300 parking spaces reserved for construction work zones between the two garages. If parking demand increases, the MBTA will accommodate by opening as many spaces as necessary to meet demand.

When complete, the completely rehabilitated garages at Braintree and Quincy Adams will both be brought into a state of good repair with improved customer experiences that include better parking amenities, wider and more accessible parking spaces, and safer pedestrian routes to and from the stations available to riders. The Braintree garage will also feature a new lobby with a new elevator among other upgrades, and the Quincy Adams garage will feature new bicycle storage, the installation of a new pedestrian bridge, and more. With a budget of $64.3 million, the project is expected to be complete in June 2022.

For more information, please visit mbta.com/southshore or connect with the T on Twitter @MBTA, Facebook /TheMBTA, or Instagram @theMBTA.