Brenda Mary Farrell, 82, died on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at the Pat Roche Hospice Home in Hingham, Massachusetts, in the company of loving family.

Brenda was born on February 28, 1940, in Jersey City, New Jersey, to Eileen Farrell (née McNamara) and Patrick Farrell. She was raised in Old Saybrook, Connecticut, and graduated from Old Saybrook High School in 1958. She then graduated from Stone Business College in New Haven, Conn. In 1959, she moved to Washington, D.C., and entered the federal civil service, serving for 38 years with the Central Intelligence Agency. She retired from government service in 1998, and moved with her family to New Milford, Conn. There, she worked part-time for many years in the business office at Canterbury School. She relocated to Quincy, Mass. in 2017.

Brenda is survived by her son, James Farrell (Christopher Carter) of Dorchester, Mass., and sister Mary Ryder (Carlton Ryder) of New Milford, Conn., as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was predeceased by her brother, Kevin Farrell.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at St. John’s Church, 161 Main St., Old Saybrook, CT 06475.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to The Wildcat Sanctuary, P.O. Box 314, Sandstone, MN 55072 or to FACE Low-Cost Animal Clinic, 1505 Massachusetts Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46201.

