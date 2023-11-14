Brendan J. Marsters, 34

Brendan J. Marsters of Plymouth, formerly of Quincy, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. He was 34.

He was born in Boston to Lori Marsters (Collins) and Brian Marsters and raised in Quincy. He graduated from North Quincy High School and went on to work for East Boston Savings Bank for many years before pursuing other career opportunities.

Brendan was diligent and hardworking but simultaneously the life of the party. In his spare time, he was an avid sports fan. He especially loved the Patriots as well as giving out fantasy football advice to his friends. Brendan loved music, playing the guitar and attending concerts. He kept active, skiing during the winter and biking in the warmer weather. Brendan had a way with making people feel comfortable while simultaneously making them laugh. He was fast to make friends and even better at keeping them. He was generous and giving with what he had and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Beloved son of Lori Marsters of Weymouth and Brian Marsters of Norwell. Loving brother to Brian Marsters of San Diego, CA and Bridget Marsters of Norwell. Cherished godson of Kathryn DeCoste and her husband Jonathan of Plymouth. Also survived by many adored cousins, aunts, uncles and countless friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Friday, November 24th from 4-8 PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home SOUTH WEYMOUTH at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Funeral service will be celebrated privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Brendan’s name may be made to the Lyme Disease Association, PO Box 1438 Jackson, NJ 08527, or at https://lymediseaseassociation.org/donate/. Please see www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.