Brian A. Curley, 63, of Quincy, formerly a longtime resident of Dorchester Lower Mills, passed away suddenly on May 14, 2021.

Dear son of the late Paul F. and Rita F. Curley. Cherished bother of Paul F. Curley, Jr. of Quincy, Maureen Amaral and her husband Robert Amaral of Hingham, and Michelle Curley of Quincy and her late husband Larry W. Capen.

Brian was a proud graduate of Boston Technical High School, one of the city’s elite exam schools.

Early in his automotive career, as the head mechanic and automotive manager for N.E.’s largest privately owned delivery service, the Ford Motor Company honored Brian by authorizing him to perform warranty repairs on their vehicles. Brian was one of the first non-dealership mechanics in the country to be granted this privilege.

Brian was very mechanically inclined and could fix just about anything. This led his father to give him the nickname MacGyver; a name which stuck with him throughout life.

Brian will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Arrangements are private at the family’s request.

Assisting the family is: Hamel-Lydon Chapel and Cremation Service of Massachusetts, hamelydon.com.