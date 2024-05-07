Brian C. Cooke, 66

Brian C. Cooke, of Scituate, formerly of Quincy and Sandwich, died peacefully on Saturday, May 4, 2024, at the South Shore Hospital in Weymouth. He was 66.

Brian was born in Quincy on July 17, 1957, and was the son of the late Peter J. Cooke Jr. and Harriet (Dodd) Cooke. He was raised in North Quincy, attended local schools, and graduated from Boston College High School. Brian worked as a cook in the food service industry.

Brian was the brother of Kathleen L. Kiley and her husband Thomas of Quincy and the late Peter J. Cooke III. He was the uncle of seven and is also survived by many extended family members and friends.

Following cremation, Brian’s funeral services and interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Brian’s name may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Clinical & Translational Research Unit (ACTRU) and mailed to Massachusetts General Hospital Development Office, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114 or made online by visiting: www.giving.massgeneral.org/donate; please be sure to indicate that the gift is a tribute gift in memory of Brian.

