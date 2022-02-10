Brian D. Donovan, 60

Brian D. Donovan, age 60, of Quincy, died unexpectedly, Thursday, February 3, 2022 on his birthday.

Brian was born in Milton, raised and educated in Quincy, where he lived for most of his life before moving to Weymouth and Braintree.

He was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1980. Brian was an all-around gifted athlete and played many sports as a teenager. He was a baseball all-star and participated in Quincy Youth Football while learning under his admired Coach Frankie Brillo. His specialty was basketball. With his 6’5 height and skills, Brian became a Patriot Ledger and Boston Globe all-scholastic at Quincy High School. He was selected to attend the prestigious 5-Star basketball camp in Pennsylvania for nationally recruited players. He went on to earn full basketball scholarships at St. Joseph’s College of Maine and UMASS-Boston.

After college, Brian became an avid and talented golfer. As a member of the Furnace Brook Golf Club, he competed in many tournaments with his lifelong best friend, Paul Bandera. He also loved to spend time deep sea tuna fishing with his friends.

He was a member of the Teamsters Union Local #1 for over thirty-five years and was employed at the Boston Herald and Boston Globe.

Son of Janet M. (Sullivan) Donovan of Rockland and the late John J. “Jack” Donovan, Jr., Major, Army National Guard of Massachusetts, Retired.

Brother of John K. “Jack” Donovan and his fiancée Joanie Carroll of Whitman.

Nephew of Richard “Dick” Donovan and his wife Carol, Jim Donovan and his wife Eve, all of Braintree, Nancy Daniels and her husband Norman of Quincy, Eddie Mahoney and his wife Patty of Plymouth, and the late Janet Volpe and her late husband John.

Longtime friend of Richard “Dick” Comeau, Jr. of Pembroke.

Brian is also survived by many cousins.

At the request of the family, funeral services were private.

For those who wish, donations in Brian’s memory may be made to Father Bill’s & MainSpring, 430 Belmont St., Brockton, MA 02301 or Boston Children’s Hospital, c/o Boston Children’s Hospital Trust, 401 Park Dr., Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave, Quincy. You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.