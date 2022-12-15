Brian E. Glennon, 83

Brian Edmund Glennon, of Quincy, passed away peacefully on Dec. 2 at age 83.

Brian was born in Boston on June 9, 1939 to James J. Glennon, Sr. and Frances (Deylon) Glennon. He grew up in Forest Hills and lived in Jamaica Plain with his young family before settling in Quincy. A graduate of Cathedral High School, Brian served in the U.S. Air Force until his honorable discharge in 1963. He earned degrees in Electronics and Industrial Technology from Northeastern University. Brian worked as an engineer and manager for Verizon and its predecessors for over 30 years, retiring in 1995. He volunteered extensively throughout his life, serving many years as an assistant scoutmaster in the Boy Scouts of America and as a co-director of the Koch Club youth baseball and softball program. He was a generous supporter of the American Legion’s Boys State civics program and was also a past Adjutant of the Robert I. Nickerson American Legion Post in Quincy.

Brian enjoyed trips with family and friends to Bermuda, Ireland, England, France, Italy, Mexico, and Costa Rica, and he loved working on his family tree, which was a passion project he began decades ago. Through meticulous research, Brian identified 850 family members spanning seven generations, and dating back to his great-great-grandfather, who was born about 1812 in Ireland. Brian was proud of obtaining Irish dual citizenship in 1997. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family, particularly his grandchildren who enjoyed his stories, advice, riddles, and “dad jokes.”

He leaves his cherished wife of 53 years, Michele Glennon, sons Brian E. Glennon, II and his wife Helen of Duxbury, Kevin M. Glennon and his wife Stephanie of Weymouth, Sean P. Glennon and his wife Erin of Quincy, and was the proud “Pop Pop” to Brian III, Sarah, Robert, Andrew, Shea, Finn, Genevieve, and Tadhg. Brian is also survived by siblings Maura McDonald and her husband Paul of Charleston, SC, Gregory Glennon and his wife Jeanne of Falmouth, MA, and Betsy Molinari and her husband Andy of Spring, TX. Brian was the beloved brother-in-law to Enid McCann, David McCann, Edward McCann, and Diane Glennon. He is also survived by loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by siblings Theresa Glennon, Clare Glennon, and James J. Glennon, Jr., and was brother-in-law to the late Paul Madden and Thomas Smith.

Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend visiting hours and celebrate Brian’s life on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 between 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at the Tirrell Room, 254 Quarry St., Quincy. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022 at Sacred Heart Church, 386 Hancock St., Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting the Massachusetts Boys State and Girls State Foundation, Inc. (https://www.maboysstate.org/donate) or a charity that is special to you.

A private committal will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements under the care of Hamel-Lydon Chapel. For information and online condolences please visit www.hamellydon.com.