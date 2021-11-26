Brian E. Kelly, 62, of Charlotte, NC, passed away peacefully in his home on Nov. 17 after a 3 1/2-year battle with cancer.

A loving husband, devoted father, and lifelong Red Sox fan, he was born in Quincy on May 10, 1959, to his parents John S. Kelly and the late Helen A. Kelly. He is survived by his spouse, Renee Kelly and his two daughters, Stephanie Mercer (Cortland Mercer) and Caroline Kelly, as well as his brother and sister, Kenneth Kelly and Maureen Shepard. He is preceded in death by his brother, John Kelly.

A graduate of Quincy High School and Boston College, Mr. Kelly was an accomplished wrestler. He would go on to have a successful corporate career, but always cited the wrestling mat as the source of the dedication, hard work, and integrity that would become hallmarks of his professional reputation. Mr. Kelly began on the ground floor of the telecommunications industry selling cable subscriptions door to door in the Boston area before climbing the corporate ranks and holding a variety of senior leadership roles. He retired as the chief marketing officer of a leading national cable company and the recipient of numerous professional accolades and industry awards.

Mr. Kelly prided himself on his professional accomplishments, but his deepest commitments were to his faith, his friends, and his family. He lived a full life of rich experiences: cycling the Italian countryside, playing the links at the Old Course at St. Andrews, coaching Stephanie’s youth soccer team, and watching Caroline’s theatre productions, all while cheering tirelessly for the Red Sox, Celtics, and Patriots. He is loved and will be missed by all who knew him.

Memorial donations may be made to the Levine Cancer Institute via its website at atriumhealthfoundation.org or the Red Sox Foundation at redsoxfoundation.org/BrianKelly.

A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. on Dec. 16 at St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Charlotte, NC followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. You may view the livestream of the funeral at stgabrielchurch.org/livefunerals.