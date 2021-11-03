Brian F. Downey, 39

Brian F. Downey, age 39, of Braintree, formerly of Quincy, died, Monday, November 1, 2021, at home.

Brian was born in Boston, raised and educated in Quincy. He attended North Quincy High School. He lived in Braintree for over ten years, previously in Quincy for all of his life.

Brian was employed as a marine mechanic for many years.

He loved boating and spending time on the water. Brian also had a passion for cars and enjoyed detailing them, an interest he shared with his son, Anthony. He was an avid fan of the Boston Bruins. He enjoyed caring for and spending time with his dogs.

Beloved longtime companion of Meredith A. Marini. Devoted father of Anthony N. Downey, Andrina M. Marini, and Olivia R. Marini. Cherished son of Frances A. (Lynch) Downey of Brockton and the late Paul J. Downey. Loving brother of Elizabeth A. “Beth” Sulger and her husband Joshua of Carver, and loving uncle of Amy Downey-Whalen, Shane M. Sulger, and Madeline R. Sulger.

Brian is also survived by his dear uncle and best friend, James T. Downey, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and the Marini family.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Thursday, November 4, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Divine Mercy Parish in Sacred Heart Church, 386 Hancock Street, North Quincy, on Friday, November 5, at 9 a.m. Interment Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Brian’s memory may be made to the Anthony N. Downey Benefit Account, c/o South Shore Bank, 1010 Washington Street, Braintree, MA 02184.

