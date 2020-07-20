Brian F. X. Duffy, 65

Brian F. X. Duffy, age 65, of Quincy, died unexpectedly July 8.

Born in Boston, to the late Joseph L. and Louise T. (Lunny) Duffy, he was raised and educated in Stoughton. Mr. Duffy was a graduate of Stoughton High School, Class of 1972. He attended Boston College and the University of Massachusetts Boston, where he would later work. He lived in Quincy for many years, previously in South Boston.

For many years, Mr. Duffy was an employee of the Bank of Boston in the Legal Department. Following that, he worked at the Boston Marriott Long Wharf for the next eighteen years. He was currently retired.

He enjoyed trivia, was an avid reader, and was proud of his Irish heritage. He especially treasured family visits and will be missed by all.

Beloved brother of Joseph L. Duffy and his wife Kathi Connors of Hull, Kevin J. Duffy and wife Laura Lee (Poland) Duffy of Philadelphia, Pa., Michael L. Duffy and wife Patrice Anderson of Morristown, N.J., and Jayne Louise Duffy of Boston.

He was also survived by his nieces and nephews: Kaitlyn L. Cook and her husband James Cook of Maine, formerly of Stoughton, along with their daughters, Teagan and Tessa, who Brian affectionately called his “Grandnieces.” He was also the uncle and godfather of Michael of Boston. Loving uncle of Alanna Connors-Duffy and Aislinn Connors-Duffy of Hull, Kevin J. Duffy, Jr., M.D. and his wife Elizabeth Knighton, D.V.M. of Philadelphia, Pa., Lisa Lee Duffy of Philadelphia, Pa., Matthew Lunny Duffy, Esq. and his wife Nicole (Vezina) Duffy of New York City, N.Y., and Megan Elizabeth Duffy of Seattle, Wash.

Brian’s best friend and confidant for over thirty years was Mary Fraser of Abington. They belonged to the Quincy Elks together and always had a wonderful time.

He was predeceased by his Aunt Marge and Uncle Raymond Jacobsen, as well as his Godmother, Rosanna Oram, all of whom had a great influence in his life.

He is also survived by many cousins.

In light of current events, funeral services were private. A celebration of Mr. Duffy’s life will be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements were made by the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave., Quincy.