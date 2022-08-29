Brian J. McClelland, 55, of Hudson, NH formerly of Quincy, MA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, with his loving family by his side. He was the amazing husband of Robyn McClelland and dedicated dad to his three children, Eddie, Kaleigh and Tatum.

Brian, born on June 28, 1967, was the son of Ethel (Macdonald) McClelland and the late Edward McClelland of Quincy. Throughout his long career, Brian was Operations Director for several companies including Associated Grocers of Maine, Pine State Trading Company, Sysco Foods and others. His co-workers respected him, and his work ethic was unparalleled.

Brian was a warrior who fought Glioblastoma over the past 21 months never giving up, never complaining, and always staying positive.

Brian loved his New England Patriots, recently had the opportunity to meet Mr. Robert Kraft and receive a private tour of Gillette stadium. Brian and Robyn recently enjoyed a trip to Ireland, his bucket wish list, granted by a former employer and staff. He loved to travel with Robyn, his family and friends.

Brian is survived by his wife, Robyn (Turcotte) McClelland, his loving children, Edwin Duguie and wife Hannah of Augusta, ME, his daughter, Kaleigh (Duguie) Jones and husband John of Nashville, NC, and his daughter, Tatum McClelland of Hudson, as well as three beautiful grandchildren, Rowan, Paislee and Beckett. He is also survived by his mother Ethel and brothers Eric and Scott McClelland of Quincy as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends from all over the world.

Visiting hours will be Thursday, September 1st from 4pm – 7pm in the Dumont-Sullivan Funeral Home, 50 Ferry St., in Hudson, NH. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, September 2nd at 10am in St. Kathryn Church, 4 Dracut Road, in Hudson. Please meet at the church. Burial will be private at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family encourages donations in Brian’s memory to the Believe in BMAC Foundation at www.believeinbmac.org or to the charity of your choice.