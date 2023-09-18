Brian M. Buchanan, 62

Brian M. Buchanan, age 62, of Quincy, died peacefully, Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Saint Anne’s Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Brian was born and raised in Quincy. He attended Quincy public schools and St. John’s elementary, graduating from Quincy High School, Class of 1979. He lived in Quincy for most of his life. He was affectionately known by his nickname, Beaver.

He worked as an electrician for many years on the South Shore and Boston area and worked as a tunnel worker during the Big Dig project.

Brian enjoyed fishing, good music and watching Boston sports teams. He was a great cook and loved a good meal. Brian was a fan of comedy movies and especially loved the comedy Airplane, often quoting from it.

He will be remembered for his storytelling ability and sharp memory for details. He was easygoing and likable with a great sense of humor. He was always at his best when caring for others.

Beloved son of the late Anne B. (Deady) and James J. Buchanan, Q.P.D., Retired.

One of five children, he was the devoted brother of Lauri A. Folkins and her husband Peter of Quincy, Leah M. Scheffler and her husband Randy of Foxboro, the late Mark J. Buchanan, and the late Scott S. Buchanan.

Loving uncle of Madison, Myles, and Isabelle Buchanan, Kyle and Kayla Scheffler, and Brittany Folkins Lucreziano.

Dear great uncle of Tessa and Sadie Buchanan, Myles, Jr. and Francesca Buchanan, and Zane Bazinet.

Brian leaves behind many cousins and aunts and uncles as well as many friends.

A celebration of Brian’s life will be held at a later date to be announced.

For those who wish, donations in Brian’s memory may be made MSPCA-Angell, ATTN: Donations, 350 South Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02130 or at https://www.mspca.org/donate-now/.

