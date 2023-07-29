Brian McMahon, 73

Brian McMahon was a Quincy native prior to moving to DeBary, Florida, where he passed peacefully on April 14th, 2023 due to heart complications at 73 years old.

Brian McMahon, affectionately known as Pa to most, was a beloved husband and caregiver to Eileen, father to Michael, Kerri, and Erin and husband Adam, and grandfather to Kayla and Fiance Michael, Kylie, Cole, Mason, Ryan, and Liam. Brian was one of five in his family born to Mary Shay-McMahon and John McMahon. Brian is survived by his sister Mary and her Husband Peter, and his brother Jack and his wife Ruth. He is predeceased by his parents and siblings Paul and wife Susan, and Mark.

Brian served his country in the Navy as a young man. He enjoyed sharing many stories of his travels with family and friends. Once retired from working as a phone tech and an oil burner service worker, Brian enjoyed creating new memories of traveling with his children and grandchildren. Some of his favorite places included Washington DC, and local theme parks.

Brian made friends wherever he went, and loved to make others laugh with his dry and sarcastic nature. Brian was not afraid to speak his mind, and loved to lend an ear to his children/grandchildren and their friends. Brian labeled himself as “the world’s cutest grandfather”, and made sure that everyone knew that he held this title. While outnumbered by males, his two granddaughters and two daughters share fond memories of him brushing their hair and painting their nails.

Brian could be seen at his favorite local bar or riding the firetruck dressed as Santa for the St Anne’s Christmas celebration. When settled into Florida, Brian was an active member of his community. He often hosted coffee hours, was a member of the bowling league, and found companions in his community’s veteran group.

Please share in celebrating Brian on August 11th at 5pm at the Mad Hatter Restaurant, 969 Washington St, Weymouth, MA 02189.

Brian requested a celebration of life and did not want others to be sad to see him go. In true Brian nature, beer and pub food will be offered. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the VA in Brian’s name.