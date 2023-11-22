Brian P. Mahoney Sr., 82

Brian P. Mahoney Sr., of Marshfield, nearly a lifelong resident of Quincy, passed away on Saturday, November 18, 2023. He was 82.

He was born in Winchester to Bridget (Linehan) and Daniel J. Mahoney. At a very young age, Brian and family moved to Quincy where he would spend the remainder of most of his life. He graduated from North Quincy High School in the class of 1959 and then enlisted in the US Army where he rose to the rank of Specialist 4th Class. Brian took great pride in serving his nation and was a true Patriot. When he returned, he married the love of his life, Rosemarie (Arciprete) and they would go on to be married for 59 years and have two sons.

Brian continued his education after settling down at Quincy College for his undergrad. He then went on to earn his master’s degree at Cambridge College. After his education, Brian would work as the Chief Administrator at the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office for 28 years before retiring.

Brian kept busy in his spare time and often used it to tend to his yard or get some work done around the house. He loved to spend time with his family, especially his cherished grandson. He attended nearly all of his grandson’s football and basketball games. When he wasn’t cheering on his grandson, he was an avid New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox fan.

He was selfless and always smiling. Brian had a kind and loving disposition that will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Beloved husband of 59 years to Rosemarie Mahoney (Arciprete) of Marshfield. Devoted father of Brian P. Mahoney Jr. (QPD) and his wife Karen of Marshfield and Sean R. Mahoney of Marshfield. Cherished grandfather to Brian P. Mahoney III of Duxbury. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents, Bridget and Daniel Mahoney and his siblings, Mary Reardon, Daniel Mahoney, Ronald Mahoney, John “Butch” Mahoney and Kevin Mahoney.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Sunday, November 26th, from 3-6 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:45 AM on Monday, November 27th prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Brian’s name to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. Please see www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.